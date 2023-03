Rail communications between Dhaka and the rest of the country resumed at 11:00 pm on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Ferdous Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka Railway police station, confirmed the collision between a train and a bus at Malibagh level crossing.

Earlier in the evening, Panchgar-bound Drutojan Express hit a coach of Shohagh Paribahan at Malibagh rail-crossing, snapping the rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of the country.