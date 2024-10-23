Demonstrations inside secretariat demanding ‘non-discriminatory’ HSC result

A group of students have staged demonstrations inside the secretariat this time demanding ‘non-discriminatory’ HSC results.

Visiting the spot at around 3:00 pm, a group of students were seen demonstrating in front of the main entrance of building no-6 of the secretariat.

The education ministry is housed in that building. A number of police and members of the Bangladesh Army were seen deployed there.

One of the protesting students said they want a non-discriminatory HSC result. They also demand justice for the attacks carried out on them at different education boards. They will continue the demonstrations until their demand is realised.