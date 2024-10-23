Demonstrations inside secretariat demanding ‘non-discriminatory’ HSC result
A group of students have staged demonstrations inside the secretariat this time demanding ‘non-discriminatory’ HSC results.
Visiting the spot at around 3:00 pm, a group of students were seen demonstrating in front of the main entrance of building no-6 of the secretariat.
The education ministry is housed in that building. A number of police and members of the Bangladesh Army were seen deployed there.
One of the protesting students said they want a non-discriminatory HSC result. They also demand justice for the attacks carried out on them at different education boards. They will continue the demonstrations until their demand is realised.
At one point, the police chased them to diffuse the crowd. The students were dispersed after that.
Earlier on 20 October, a group of students staged demonstrations inside the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka with the same demand. The students claimed they were under attack during the protest. Several students were injured in the incidents.
At the same time, the board officials said the students vandalised the room of the board chairman and the areas in front of his room.