Former DU student found dead

Police recovered the body of Apu from the 8th floor of ‘Sapna Building’ located in Chankharpul area, said Md Jasim Uddin Molla, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Lalbag zone.
“We have talked to every one of the building. The body will be sent for autopsy and then it will be clear whether it is a suicide or something else,” said Jasim Uddin.
At around 2:00pm, the other residents of the room found the door closed from inside. Then they knocked the door and made phone calls to him repeatedly, but did not get any response.
Later, some friends of Apu broke the door and found his body hanging from a ceiling fan, they said.