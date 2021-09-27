City

Former DU student found dead

Hanging body of a former student of Dhaka University was recovered from a mess located in old Dhaka’s Chankharpul area this afternoon, reports BSS.

The deceased identified as Masud Al Mahdi (Apu), a student of 2011-12 sessions of Dhaka University’s mass communication and journalism department, was a resident student of university’s Surja Sen hall.

Police recovered the body of Apu from the 8th floor of ‘Sapna Building’ located in Chankharpul area, said Md Jasim Uddin Molla, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Lalbag zone.

“We have talked to every one of the building. The body will be sent for autopsy and then it will be clear whether it is a suicide or something else,” said Jasim Uddin.

At around 2:00pm, the other residents of the room found the door closed from inside. Then they knocked the door and made phone calls to him repeatedly, but did not get any response.

Later, some friends of Apu broke the door and found his body hanging from a ceiling fan, they said.

