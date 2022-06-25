Four burnt in fire in Dhaka

He said the explosion occurred on the ground floor in a space between two buildings. Three walls collapsed partially after the explosion.
On information, three units of fire fighters rushed to the spot around 4.45am and took the injured to the hospital, he said.
The origin of the fire is yet to be known, he added.
Tareq, nephew of injured Israfil who lives on the top floor of the building, said, there was a sudden explosion around 4.30 am near the building.
“Hearing my uncle’s scream, we rushed to the ground floor to rescue the family members,” he said.
The fire might have originated from a gasline leak, he said.