Four burnt in fire in Dhaka

Four people sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in a house following a blast in the city’s Aga Sadeq Road of Bangshal area Saturday morning, UNB.

The injured are - Md Israfil, 62, Salma Begum, 50, their daughter Shahjadi Akhter, 35, and son Md Imran Hossain, 28.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Mohammad Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (Media Cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.