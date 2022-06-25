City

Four burnt in fire in Dhaka

Four people sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in a house following a blast in the city’s Aga Sadeq Road of Bangshal area Saturday morning, UNB.

The injured are - Md Israfil, 62, Salma Begum, 50, their daughter Shahjadi Akhter, 35, and son Md Imran Hossain, 28.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Mohammad Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (Media Cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

He said the explosion occurred on the ground floor in a space between two buildings. Three walls collapsed partially after the explosion.

On information, three units of fire fighters rushed to the spot around 4.45am and took the injured to the hospital, he said.

The origin of the fire is yet to be known, he added.

Tareq, nephew of injured Israfil who lives on the top floor of the building, said, there was a sudden explosion around 4.30 am near the building.

“Hearing my uncle’s scream, we rushed to the ground floor to rescue the family members,” he said.

The fire might have originated from a gasline leak, he said.

