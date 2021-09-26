Full-scale Covid testing at Dhaka airport to start Tuesday: CAAB chairman

State minster for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali and chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Hannan Mia were, among others, present.

The United Arab Emirates has imposed a condition that the passengers travelling to the UAE will have to conduct Covid-19 test at the airport 48 hours or 6-hours before departing the country, said the CAAB chairman.

“We have taken an initiative to launch the RT-PCR lab inside the airport with coordination of the overseas and expatriate welfare, health and foreign ministries and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducted a test operation today,” he said.

“If the test-run goes successfully, then we will inform the airlines authorities and for this we need 48 hours and we hope those will start full-scale operation from 28 September,” he added.