Private university female student reportedly assaulted on DU campus

A female student of a private university was reportedly assaulted on Dhaka University (DU) campus by an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ruling Awami League (AL).

The victim alleged she went to DU campus on Monday night along with her friends to snap photographs to mark her birthday.

"At the time of taking shots at the foot of Raju Sculpture, I was harassed and assaulted by a BCL man," she added.