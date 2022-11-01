Private university female student reportedly assaulted on DU campus

The accused is Zim Nazmul, an activist of Masterda Surya Sen Hall unit BCL and the follower of the unit BCL president.
Surya Sen Hall unit BCL president Marium Jaman Khan told Prothom Alo that "Zim is not my activist. There is no way to get involved in wrongdoings using the name of BCL."
Eyewitnesses said when the female student was snapping photographs at the foot of Raju Sculpture, two DU students namely Zim Nazmul and Mehedi arrived at the spot riding on a bike.
Then, they started questioning the student and others treating them as outsiders on the campus. At one stage, they snatched the student’s mobile phone and slapped her.
The student said, "They (Zim and Mehedi) objectionably behaved with me in the name of questioning. They harassed me. One of them (Zim) assaulted me physically as I protested at their behaviour."
Zim admitted that he slapped the student, adding that "she misbehaved with me when I questioned her over her presence on campus at midnight. She first slapped me. Then I slapped her."
DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo that they hadn't received any written complaint in the incident.
"We will take action if we get any complaint, in line with the university’s rules and regulations," the proctor added.