Taka being laundered in preparation to leave the country: Dr Kamal

Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain said the government is laundering money abroad in preparation to leave the country.

He said, "It is regrettable that the government doesn’t think about the country. They don’t have any trust in the nation. They will also leave the country."

Dr Kamal said this on Thursday morning at his office in the Motijheel of the capital after inaugurating the member recruitment and renewal drive of Gonoforum.