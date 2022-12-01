City

Taka being laundered in preparation to leave the country: Dr Kamal

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain said the government is laundering money abroad in preparation to leave the country.

He said, "It is regrettable that the government doesn’t think about the country. They don’t have any trust in the nation. They will also leave the country."

Dr Kamal said this on Thursday morning at his office in the Motijheel of the capital after inaugurating the member recruitment and renewal drive of Gonoforum.  

He said everyone must be alert about the money laundering and play a role in protecting the national economy. All will have to be vigilant over how and where the money was sent. If necessary, legal action will have to be taken to stop these irregularities.

If the country’s economy collapses, all will suffer as the unemployment rate would increase, income would decrease and trade and commerce would incur loss. So, from now on, everyone will have to be united to prevent these irregularities, particularly corruption and money laundering, added Dr Kamal.     

