Relatives of martyrs block Shahbagh, halting traffic movement
Relatives of the martyrs of the July mass uprising have blocked the road at Shahbagh in Dhaka. They initiated the blockade today, Thursday, at approximately 11:15 AM.
As a result, traffic movement through the area has come to a halt and vehicular movement on the surrounding roads has also been disrupted.
The relatives of the martyrs have stated that they will not leave the streets until they meet with the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. During the demonstration, they put forward various demands.
Before initiating the blockade, the relatives of the martyrs held a rally beside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Shahbagh from 10:30 AM to 10:45 AM today.
During the rally, Abul Hasan, the father of Hasan Alvi, who was martyred in the mas uprising at Mirpur 10, stated that they would not leave the streets until they had spoken with the chief adviser.
Md Kamal Hawlader, the father of Sifat Hossain, who was martyred at Mirpur 10, expressed his frustration, saying that drama was being carried out in the name of justice while accused remained at large.
The demands of the martyrs’ families are as follows:
1. The authorities must ensure the swift arrest of all accused individuals within 10 days to facilitate justice for each killing.
2. The martyrs and the injured individuals must be granted official state recognition.
3. Arrangements must be made for the prompt rehabilitation of the martyrs’ families.
4. Fair compensation must be determined through discussions with the martyrs’ families.
5. A system of providing a monthly allowance to the martyrs’ families must be established without delay.