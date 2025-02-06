Relatives of martyrs block Shahbagh, halting traffic movement

Relatives of the martyrs of the July mass uprising have blocked the road at Shahbagh in Dhaka. They initiated the blockade today, Thursday, at approximately 11:15 AM.

As a result, traffic movement through the area has come to a halt and vehicular movement on the surrounding roads has also been disrupted.

The relatives of the martyrs have stated that they will not leave the streets until they meet with the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. During the demonstration, they put forward various demands.