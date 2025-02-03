Editorial
Why is the govt indifferent, ask anguished families of martyrs
Families of the martyrs held a press conference and the injured persons blocked roads to demonstrate, serving as evidence that the government has not adequately fulfilled its responsibilities towards the families of the martyrs and those who were injured.
On Saturday the families of the martyrs held a press conference demanding national recognition for the martyrs of the July uprising, rehabilitation for each affected family and the swift completion of the trials of those involved in the killings. Meanwhile on Sunday the injured individuals from the July uprising staged a protest in the capital, blocking roads from the Rajaswa Bhabhan (NBR office building) in Agargaon to the TB hospital, demanding proper medical treatment. They alleged that, despite assurances the government has not taken steps to ensure their medical care.
Members of 20 affected families spoke at the press conference organised under the banner of the Central Group of Martyrs’ families. Among them were families who lost their sole earning members. It is inconceivable that the government would remain indifferent to the rehabilitation of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy and to ensuring proper medical treatment for those who were injured.
The families of the martyrs have also demanded arrangements for a meeting with the Chief Advisor. Additionally, they have announced plans for hunger strikes and street protests if their demands are not met.
Government policymakers frequently discuss national policies and plans, often commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs. However, there remains a lack of prioritisation in the government’s policies and planning. Otherwise, why would the families of the martyrs still be in distress six months after the government has taken over the responsibility? Why would the injured be forced to block roads in protests? The government established the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation to provide support to the families of the martyrs and the injured. However, significant criticism has been directed at the slow progress and bureaucratic hurdles in implementing its initiatives.
Bithi, the wife of martyr Hafizur Rahman, who was killed during the student uprising, informed Prothom Alo that her husband had been driver. They have two daughters, aged eight and three. The elder daughter was previously enrolled in a school, but due to financial constraints following Hfizur Rahman’s death, she had to transfer her to a madrassa. She now has no one to support her family. Meanwhile, Saidur Rahman Khan, the grandfather of Shahriar Khan Anas, who was martyred on August 5 in Chankharpul, stated, “This government is our government, yet it has completely ignored our plight.”
Three months ago, the individuals injured in the July uprising staged a protest demanding medical treatment. At that time, several advisers assured them of action. While the government did take some steps to address their medical needs, the fact that many injured individuals are still not receiving proper treatment is evident from their continued protests on the streets. The government’s indifference toward the families of the martyrs and the injured is unacceptable.
Even six months after the movement, the government has yet to compile a complete list of martyrs or ensure medical treatment for all injured individuals. Does the government have an explanation for this delay? Why must the affected people repeatedly take the streets to demand their rights?
We expect the government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the martyrs’ family and arrange advanced medical treatment for the injured. The families of the martyrs have also called for the swift prosecution of those responsible for the killings. While the government may cite legal procedures in this regard, can it provide any justification for its failure to support the martyrs’ families or ensure proper treatment for the injured?