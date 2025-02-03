Why is the govt indifferent, ask anguished families of martyrs

Bithi, the wife of martyr Hafizur Rahman, who was killed during the student uprising, informed Prothom Alo that her husband had been driver. They have two daughters, aged eight and three. The elder daughter was previously enrolled in a school, but due to financial constraints following Hfizur Rahman’s death, she had to transfer her to a madrassa. She now has no one to support her family. Meanwhile, Saidur Rahman Khan, the grandfather of Shahriar Khan Anas, who was martyred on August 5 in Chankharpul, stated, “This government is our government, yet it has completely ignored our plight.”

Three months ago, the individuals injured in the July uprising staged a protest demanding medical treatment. At that time, several advisers assured them of action. While the government did take some steps to address their medical needs, the fact that many injured individuals are still not receiving proper treatment is evident from their continued protests on the streets. The government’s indifference toward the families of the martyrs and the injured is unacceptable.

Even six months after the movement, the government has yet to compile a complete list of martyrs or ensure medical treatment for all injured individuals. Does the government have an explanation for this delay? Why must the affected people repeatedly take the streets to demand their rights?

We expect the government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the martyrs’ family and arrange advanced medical treatment for the injured. The families of the martyrs have also called for the swift prosecution of those responsible for the killings. While the government may cite legal procedures in this regard, can it provide any justification for its failure to support the martyrs’ families or ensure proper treatment for the injured?