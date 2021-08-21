Hasan Azizul Huq flown to Dhaka in critical condition

Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak winner Hasan Azizul Huq has been flown to Dhaka in critical health condition from Rajshahi’s Shah Makhdum Airport by an air ambulance on Saturday at 10 am.

The prominent writer has been ailing for the last one month. He was undergoing treatment at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hasan Azizul Huq’s son Imtiaz Hasan, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Rajshahi University, on Monday posted the news about his father’s illness on Facebook.