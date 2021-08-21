Hasan Azizul Huq flown to Dhaka in critical condition

Hasan Azizul Huq will undergo treatment under the supervision of chest specialist Nazrul Islam at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Imtiaz told Prothom Alo.
He said his father's health condition remained unchanged.
Local lawmaker Fazle Hossain Badsha and Rajshahi City Corporation mayor AHM. Khairuzzaman Liton arranged an emergency air ambulance for Huq, Imtiaz said, adding that his father has been transferred to Dhaka as certain crucial diagnosis was not possible at home in Rajshahi.
Physicians were suspecting that Huq might have suffered from a heart attack, Imtiaz added.
He told Prothom Alo that his father had been suffering from heart disease, diabetes and old-age complications. He had electrolyte imbalance too. He could not be taken to hospital due to the Covid situation. Physicians advised him treatment at home. He has been given saline and sodium chloride tablets. He got an ECG at home too. A few days ago, he fell and X-rays showed a minor fracture.
Hasan Azizul Huq was born on 2 February 1939, at Jabgram in the district of Burdwan under British India. He has spent most of his life in Rajshahi. In 1973, the writer joined Rajshahi University as a teacher of philosophy and continued teaching for 31 years. Since his retirement in 2004, he has been living in Chouddapay house in the university neighbourhood .
He was given the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1970 for his contribution to literature. The Bangladesh government awarded the prolific writer with Ekushey Padak in 1999 and Swadhinata Padak in 2019.