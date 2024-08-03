City

Students demonstrate in Uttara as parents join them

Special Correspondent &
Correspondent
Dhaka and Gazipur
The protesters have taken position on the road beside the BNS Centre in the capitals in UttaraProthom Alo

The protesters have taken position on the road beside the BNS Centre in the capitals in Uttara. Parents of the protesting students have also joined them in the protest today, Friday.

Meanwhile, Awami League activists also took position in front of the Amir Complex in Uttara. They were seen sitting under a shed there.

Two units of the police and Armed Forces Battalion (APBn) have been deployed near the BNS Centre.

Also Read

‘Students Against Discrimination’ forms 158-member coordination team

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mahfuz Kamal, a guardian who was standing in the lane behind the BNS Centre, said, “We came here for the safety of our children. We want peace. Not a single bullet anymore. Even those bullets were purchased with our money.”

Many of the parents and guardians were saying, “Let them open fire. Together, we will resist.”

Earlier, students from different educational institutions took position on footpaths carrying placards with various slogans against the law enforcement and the government.

Also Read

Protest on Pragati Sarani in front of East West University, road blocked

The pro-government activists were seen sitting under a shed in front of the Amir Complex in the area.

Meanwhile, the police took position in front of the BNS Centre and on the main road of the Jasimuddin area.

Also Read

Ganabhaban door is open for students: PM Hasina

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City