Students demonstrate in Uttara as parents join them
The protesters have taken position on the road beside the BNS Centre in the capitals in Uttara. Parents of the protesting students have also joined them in the protest today, Friday.
Meanwhile, Awami League activists also took position in front of the Amir Complex in Uttara. They were seen sitting under a shed there.
Two units of the police and Armed Forces Battalion (APBn) have been deployed near the BNS Centre.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mahfuz Kamal, a guardian who was standing in the lane behind the BNS Centre, said, “We came here for the safety of our children. We want peace. Not a single bullet anymore. Even those bullets were purchased with our money.”
Many of the parents and guardians were saying, “Let them open fire. Together, we will resist.”
Earlier, students from different educational institutions took position on footpaths carrying placards with various slogans against the law enforcement and the government.
The pro-government activists were seen sitting under a shed in front of the Amir Complex in the area.
Meanwhile, the police took position in front of the BNS Centre and on the main road of the Jasimuddin area.