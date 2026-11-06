Dhaka’s monorail plans: 2 corridors targeted for completion by 2030
The government is moving ahead with plans to introduce two monorail corridors in the city by 2030, with consultants now working on detailed designs following completion of a pre-feasibility study.
"The proposed monorail systems are expected to expand the capital's public transport network by offering commuters an environmentally friendly, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation, particularly in areas where passengers' pressure is high," Additional Executive Director of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Md Moshiur Rahman told BSS today, Friday.
He said the proposed monorail corridors will have opportunities to connect with existing and planned metro rail and other public transport services, particularly to improve last-mile connectivity for metro rail passengers.
The consultants of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have completed the pre-feasibility study, while the designs would be completed during the stipulated period.
The final two corridors will be selected based on comprehensive technical, economic and environmental assessments, including their passenger demand, potential benefits and financial viability.
The DTCA conducted traffic-modelling surveys across the capital to assess passenger demand and subsequently shared the findings with BUET consultants for analysis, he added.
Moshiur Rahman said the DTCA signed an agreement titled "Consultancy Service for Pre-Feasibility Study of Monorail Alignment Integration with Mass Transit Networks in Dhaka Metropolitan Region" to assess the prospects of introducing the system.
The Bureau of Research, Testing and Consultation (BRTC) of BUET had completed the pre-feasibility study, while experts are now preparing the detailed designs, which are expected to be submitted within six months as per the deal.
According to project details, the government allocated Tk 75.7 billion from its revenue budget for conducting the pre-feasibility study and preparing detailed designs for the two proposed monorail corridors.
The study aims to assess the feasibility of introducing a monorail-based public transport system in Dhaka and identify ways to integrate it effectively with existing and planned metro rail and other public transport networks.
Under the Updated Revised Strategic Transport Plan, five monorail corridors spanning around 79.4 kilometres have been proposed. A preferred corridor is expected to be selected within three months, while the full study is scheduled to be completed within six months.
It said the five routes were identified based on the lack of accessible bus services to serve as feeder services for mass rapid transit (MRT) lines.
The five initial proposed corridors are: Airport-Bashundhara via Purbachal and Jolshiri (25.2 km); Middle Badda-Bhulta (14.6 km); Rampura-Demra (10.3 km); Mohammadpur-Postogola (11.7 km); and Airport-Savar via Uttara Centre (17.6 km), it said.
The monorail route 8 is suggested from TSC to Kamrangirchar with nine stations, while route 10 is proposed from Alubdi to West Agargaon or Shyamoli with 10 stations, and route 13 from Paltan to Sadarghat or Jhilmil with six or 11 stations.
Talking to BSS, a member of the BUET consultation team said as they were assigned to conduct the pre-feasibility study covering the metropolitan area, per-kilometre population, catchment areas of stations, inaccessibility of public transport, congested areas, depot site availability, and future scopes were reviewed to identify the corridors.
The proposed monorail system would help develop an integrated, efficient and sustainable public transport network in the capital, he said.
The government-funded study will examine route alignments, potential station and depot locations, passenger demand, technical and structural suitability, economic viability, and environmental and social impacts.
As monorails generally operate on elevated structures, the DTCA is examining their potential to provide transport links in densely populated parts of Dhaka, where limited road space and other infrastructure constraints may pose challenges to developing conventional mass rapid transit systems.
The study will also evaluate construction costs, passenger-carrying capacity, operational expenses and the overall economic and social viability of the proposed system.
Local and non-resident Bangladeshi experts have been engaged as consultants to support the study.
The initiative follows the government's electoral pledge to introduce monorail services in Dhaka as part of its broader efforts to improve urban mobility and ease traffic congestion in the capital.