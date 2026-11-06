Dhaka’s monorail plans: 2 corridors targeted for completion by 2030

The government is moving ahead with plans to introduce two monorail corridors in the city by 2030, with consultants now working on detailed designs following completion of a pre-feasibility study.

"The proposed monorail systems are expected to expand the capital's public transport network by offering commuters an environmentally friendly, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation, particularly in areas where passengers' pressure is high," Additional Executive Director of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Md Moshiur Rahman told BSS today, Friday.

He said the proposed monorail corridors will have opportunities to connect with existing and planned metro rail and other public transport services, particularly to improve last-mile connectivity for metro rail passengers.

The consultants of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have completed the pre-feasibility study, while the designs would be completed during the stipulated period.

The final two corridors will be selected based on comprehensive technical, economic and environmental assessments, including their passenger demand, potential benefits and financial viability.