Metro rail extension to Kamalapur 85pc complete, service set to begin in July

Sohel Rana, an employee of a private company, lives in Farmgate of the capital city. During this year’s Durga Puja holiday, he was travelling by train to his village home in Mohanganj. He took the metro rail from Farmgate station to Motijheel and then took an auto-rickshaw to reach Kamalapur Railway Station.

The rickshaw journey from Motijheel to Kamalapur cost him Tk 40 whereas, the metro journey from Farmgate to Motijheel had cost him just Tk 28. Apart from the additional expense, it involved the hassle of getting on and off the stations, changing the mode of transportation and the extra delay.

While speaking to Prothom Alo at around 12:00 pm last Wednesday, Sohel Rana said he had reached Motijheel from Farmgate by metro rail in very little time. If the metro service had extended to Kamalapur, he said, both the time and cost of his journey would have been lower.

The metro rail as a mode of transportation is becoming increasingly popular in Dhaka. Around 100,000 passengers travel through Motijheel station alone every day. From there, they disperse to different destinations, including Kamalapur, the country’s main railway station.