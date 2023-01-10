Bushra walks out of prison after two months

Amatullah Bushra, a third year student of East West University, was freed from jail on Tuesday after two months of her arrest in a case filed over the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash, reports UNB.

She walked out of Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail, Gazipur around 2 pm, said Jailer Farhana Akter. Manjurul Islam, father of Bushra, received her from the jail gate.