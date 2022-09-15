AL occupies meeting place after chasing away BNP men

Dhaka north city BNP member secretary Aminul Haque told Prothom Alo that they took permission from the police to hold a rally at Mukul Fouz field at kitchen market area in Mirpur-6. But the ruling party men carried out a sudden attack.

"BNP men tried to resist the attack at the beginning. But the police fired tear gas shells at us in the name of controlling the situation," he added.

No casualties were reported immediately in the incident. Police and AL leaders were unavailable to comment over the issue.