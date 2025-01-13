Hunger strike withdrawn as govt assures handing over construction work to army

AKM Rakib, 13th batch student of botany department at the university announced the withdrawal of the hunger strike in front of the secretariat in the evening.

The students on Sunday started a mass hunger strike to press home their three-point demands and announced a “complete shutdown” at the university this morning.

They also locked the main gate of the campus, the administrative building along with the buildings of different faculties.

The tree-point demand pressed by the students, include immediately signing a contract to handover the construction of JnU second campus to the army, to start and complete the construction work of Bani Bhaban in old Dhaka and the still-based building of Dr Habuibur Rahman Hall soon, and to ensure residency allowance for 70 per cent students until the residence facilities are available.