Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after ‘positive discussions’ with leaders

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami was also present there.
During his brief stay in Dhaka, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Gonobhaban, on Thursday afternoon and invited her to visit India on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He also held discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, who hosted an iftar and dinner party in honour of Jaishankar at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.
Bangladesh and India agreed that their close neighbourly partnership is progressing steadily.
“Our shared endeavour would be to take it forward,” Jaishankar said, adding that he is looking forward to hosting Momen for the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) before Sheikh Hasina’s New Delhi visit.