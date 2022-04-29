City

Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after ‘positive discussions’ with leaders

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen sees off Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at BAS Base Bangabandhu, Dhaka, on 29 April 2022 BSS

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday morning left Dhaka for Bhutan after his “positive discussions” in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen saw him off at BAS Base Bangabandhu in the morning as he left for Paro, Bhutan by a special flight of Indian Air Force.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami was also present there.

During his brief stay in Dhaka, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Gonobhaban, on Thursday afternoon and invited her to visit India on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also held discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen, who hosted an iftar and dinner party in honour of Jaishankar at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Bangladesh and India agreed that their close neighbourly partnership is progressing steadily.

“Our shared endeavour would be to take it forward,” Jaishankar said, adding that he is looking forward to hosting Momen for the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) before Sheikh Hasina’s New Delhi visit.

