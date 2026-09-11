DSCC: Waste collection fees still exceed Tk 100, garbage not collected regularly

Lamia Akter, a resident of Dhanmondi area in the capital receives a monthly waste collection bill of Tk 120. But she has to pay an additional Tk 50. No receipt is provided for this extra amount. Another resident of the same area said Tk 160 is being collected from each household.

Arvin Sonia, a resident of Mir Hajirbagh area in Jatrabari, alleged that even more money was being collected from them. She told Prothom Alo that she still has to pay Tk 200 a month yet waste is not collected every day. For the past two to three months, workers have been coming to collect waste every two or three days.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has set the monthly fee for collecting waste from households at Tk 100. However, allegations have been raised that the decision is not being followed in various areas.

Residents of different areas under the DSCC said that in some places, an amount close to the fixed fee is written on the receipt, but additional money is collected separately.