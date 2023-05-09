Tree felling continues due to lack of transparency: Environmentalists

Environmentalists on Monday said it is necessary to take opinion of experts and locals when any development project is taken in city, but the Dhaka South City Corporation did not do so while taking development project on Sat Masjid Road in the capital’s Dahnamondi area.

Rather trees of the road dividers were chopped down at the dead of the night, and that is result of lack of transparency, they said.

They made the remarks at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital.

Sat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andolon (Sat Masjid Road Tree Saving Movement) organised the press conference demanding an end to felling of trees on road divider of all city streets including Sat Masjid Road.

Recently, the Dhaka South City has been cutting trees on the road divider of Dahnamondi’s Sat Masjid Road for road beautification, sparking protest among locals and civil society members.