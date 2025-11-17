Agitators headed towards Dhanmondi 32 with excavators dispersed
The army and police have dispersed agitators who attempted to take two excavators to Dhanmondi 32 to demolish the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Traffic movement along the road headed from New Market towards Mirpur in the capital was suspended due to the incident.
Around midday today, Monday two excavators were spotted on Mirpur Road in front of Dhanmondi 32.
When the agitators tried to move the excavators towards Dhanmondi 32, members of the law enforcement agencies intervened. At one stage, the protesters were baton-charged.
The agitators threw bricks and stones at members of the law enforcement agencies. A police officer was seen being struck on the head at the time.
Police used sound grenades to disperse the agitators. Several loud explosions of sound grenades were heard. Eventually, the crowd was scattered.
At around 1:45 pm, the protesters attempted to regroup in two groups, trying to gather again near the 32 number section of Mirpur Road. They were once again dispersed by the army and police.
Earlier, a group of protesters had gathered near Dhanmondi 32 and started demonstrating there.
To bring the situation under control, more than a hundred army personnel arrived at the scene. A large number of police officers were deployed as well.
Around 12:00 pm, an officer of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Dhanmondi division told Prothom Alo that they had heard two excavators were being taken towards Dhanmondi 32.
When asked about this, additional deputy commissioner of DMP’s Dhanmondi division Zisanul Haque told Prothom Alo, “We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances.”
More than half of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 was demolished in February this year.
Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August 2024 during the July mass uprising, the house at 32 was set on fire and burned down.