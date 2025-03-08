Private security personnel appointed as auxiliary police for Ramadan, Eid: DMP
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali announced on Saturday that private security personnel would be appointed as auxiliary police during Ramadan and Eid celebrations.
Speaking at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre, the commissioner explained that he has the authority to assign auxiliary (assistant) police forces in shopping malls and residential areas, saying, “They will have a band in their hands. It will be written auxiliary police and they have the authority to make arrests.”
Besides, they will receive legal protection similar to that of regular police officers, he said.
The DMP commissioner emphasised that shopping malls in Dhaka remain open late into the night during Ramadan and Eid, saying that certain alleys in the city become deserted during Tarawih prayers.
To ensure security during this period, he urged residents to take precautionary measures when leaving their homes or businesses, particularly as many police personnel will be on leave during the holidays.
"As the DMP Commissioner, I want to request that when you go home for Eid, you manage the security of your house, flat, shop, and business establishments at your own responsibility," he said.
He added, "We are with you, but due to a shortage of police, many officers will be on leave. Those who remain will also have their families absent for extended periods, and we need to grant them leave as per government instructions."