Private security personnel appointed as auxiliary police for Ramadan, Eid: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali announced on Saturday that private security personnel would be appointed as auxiliary police during Ramadan and Eid celebrations.

Speaking at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre, the commissioner explained that he has the authority to assign auxiliary (assistant) police forces in shopping malls and residential areas, saying, “They will have a band in their hands. It will be written auxiliary police and they have the authority to make arrests.”