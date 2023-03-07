Explosion at Gulistan: Death toll rises to 15, scores injured

The building housed sanitary shops on the ground floor where the explosion occurred. Eleven units of fire service were conducting rescue operation.
The fire service said 70 people who sustained injuries in the explosion have been rescued from the building.
The bodies of 14 people who were killed in the explosion were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The body bags have been kept at the hospital’s emergency department.
At least two of the deceased were women. Details of the deceased, however, were immediately unavailable.
Earlier on Saturday, seven people were killed and score others injured after explosions occurred at an oxygen factory in Sitakunda, Chattogram.
The next day, three people were killed in an explosion at a building at the capital’s Science Laboratory area.