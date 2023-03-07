City

Explosion at Gulistan: Death toll rises to 15, scores injured

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The death toll in the explosion that took place at a building next to the BRTC bus counter in Dhaka’s Gulistan on Tuesday rose to 15.

At least 70 others were injured in the explosion while death toll is likely to increase.

Fire service said the explosion took place on the ground floor of a seven-storied building on Syed Nazrul Islam Avenue in Gulistan around 4:45pm.

The building housed sanitary shops on the ground floor where the explosion occurred. Eleven units of fire service were conducting rescue operation.

The fire service said 70 people who sustained injuries in the explosion have been rescued from the building.

The bodies of 14 people who were killed in the explosion were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The body bags have been kept at the hospital’s emergency department.

At least two of the deceased were women. Details of the deceased, however, were immediately unavailable.

Earlier on Saturday, seven people were killed and score others injured after explosions occurred at an oxygen factory in Sitakunda, Chattogram.

The next day, three people were killed in an explosion at a building at the capital’s Science Laboratory area.

