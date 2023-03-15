Elections to 5 city corporations to be held between 23 May and 29 June

Elections to five city corporations -- Barishal, Gazipur, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet -- will be held between 23 May and 29 June.

"The polls will be held in three phases," said election commission secretariat secretary Jahangir Alam after a meeting of commissioners.

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting held at the EC office Wednesday.