Keep Tetultala playground open to all: 36 eminent citizens

Some 36 eminent citizens issued a joint statement demanding that the Tetultala playground is kept unharmed and open to all.

At the same time, they sought departmental and legal action against the policemen who are responsible for the detention of Syeda Ratna and her son.

An initiative has recently been taken to construct the permanent building of Kalabagan police station on the Tetultala playground, which is situated on the opposite of the Square Hospitals in Panthapath area.