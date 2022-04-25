Keep Tetultala playground open to all: 36 eminent citizens

The issue came to the fore on Sunday after a woman protested the initiative, persuading police to detain her along with her college-going son. They were released on bond after 13 hours of detention.
The eminent citizens described the detention as a blatant violation of the constitution and law.
Besides, they demanded a clear and acceptable explanation on why the officer-in-charge could not be reached despite repeated attempts after the detention of the woman and her son.
The incidents of detention and occupation of the playground are a reflection of the ‘might is right’ (only the powerful can enjoy right) policy, they said.
"We strongly condemn the illegal detention and bond taken by the police, which are against the minimum freedom of speech, freedom of expression, right to democratic practice and human rights. And we are demanding administrative and legal action against those responsible," read the statement.
Demanding that the playground be kept open to all, they also said, “No police station or other establishments will be allowed in the playground. The children will play here. The Kalabagan police station, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and RAJUK must deliver a commitment in this regard.”
The signatories include rights activists Hamida Hossain, Sultana Kamal, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the Campaign for Popular Education executive director Rasheda K Chowdhury, economist Hossain Zillur Rahman, former central bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, Transparency International Bangladesh executive director Iftekharuzzaman.