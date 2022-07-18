LGRD minister directs WASA to fix water price in capital rationally

Local government and rural development (LGRD) minister Tajul Islam on Sunday asked Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to fix the price of water in the capital rationally, UNB reports.

The minister gave the direction at the result presentation ceremony of technical study conducted by Dhaka Wasa for fixing zone based water price in the city.

“Water should be supplied to low income earners and slum-dwellers at a lower price than the people living in affluent zones,” he said.