LGRD minister directs WASA to fix water price in capital rationally

He said “There is no scope to provide water to the rich at a lower price by taking revenue from the poor.”
Not only water, service costs of other utilities like holding tax, gas, electricity should also be fixed based on different zones, the minister added.
He said no organisation can run on providing subsidies. WASA will fix the water price through a board meeting. It is not right to raise the water price irrationally as well as there is no scope to not assist in paying the rationally fixed price.
“It will be investigated whether the water price is rising due to corruption and it will not be tolerated,” said Tajul Islam.