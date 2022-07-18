City

LGRD minister directs WASA to fix water price in capital rationally

Local government and rural development minister Tajul Islam
Local government and rural development (LGRD) minister Tajul Islam on Sunday asked Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to fix the price of water in the capital rationally, UNB reports.

The minister gave the direction at the result presentation ceremony of technical study conducted by Dhaka Wasa for fixing zone based water price in the city.

“Water should be supplied to low income earners and slum-dwellers at a lower price than the people living in affluent zones,” he said.

He said “There is no scope to provide water to the rich at a lower price by taking revenue from the poor.”

Not only water, service costs of other utilities like holding tax, gas, electricity should also be fixed based on different zones, the minister added.

He said no organisation can run on providing subsidies. WASA will fix the water price through a board meeting. It is not right to raise the water price irrationally as well as there is no scope to not assist in paying the rationally fixed price.

“It will be investigated whether the water price is rising due to corruption and it will not be tolerated,” said Tajul Islam.

