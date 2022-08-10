DU claims Tk 1.1m from Samia Rahman

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) has demanded Tk 1.1 million as dues from a former teacher of university’s journalism department, Samia Rahman – who took early retirement on 26 April in 2022.

However, Samia Rahman claimed she was subjected to personal vendetta by DU authorities which have not made the matter clear.

On 28 January in 2021, the university’s syndicate demoted Samia Rahman from associate professor to assistant professor for two years after an allegation of plagiarism in a research article brought about against her was proved true.