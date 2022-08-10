DU claims Tk 1.1m from Samia Rahman

On 31 August last year, Samia Rahman filed a writ with the court, challenging the legality of the decision. The High Court (HC) on 4 August this year declared her demotion illegal.
Samia Rahman went abroad at the end of last year after taking a four-month leave [earned leave]. Before the expire of the leave period, she submitted another application to the university’s authorities in February, seeking a year-long leave [without pay].
But the authorities didn’t accept her application. Following that, Samia Rahman applied for an early retirement on 31 March, which was approved in the university’s syndicate on 26 April.
“Following the letter issued on 31 March and the syndicate's decision on 26 April, it is being informed that you are allowed to go on an early retirement from 15 November in 2021 in line with the university’s rules and regulations after adjusting your dues as an assistant professor of mass communication and journalism department," the university letter reads.
The letter adds, "According to the syndicate decision, the action would be taken as per the rules if the arrear is not paid. The university owes Tk 11,410,601 to you. You have to deposit the dues to Janata Bank at the TSC branch and submit the receipt to the registrar office. With interest, the total amount of your provident fund stands at Tk 16,580,216.”
Samia Rahman claimed the letter was sent to her via email from the university’s registrar office on 8 August, Monday – four days after the court declared a verdict in her favour, though the letter was issued on 3 August.
She said there should be no reason behind sending a letter of 3 August to 8 August. The letter has not mentioned on the basis of what the claim was made. The letter was issued out of personal vendetta to harass her as the university was defeated in the writ. She will go to court to challenge it.
When asked, DU pro vice chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal told Prothom Alo that he was unaware of such a letter. The vice chancellor (VC) can comment over the issue.
When the correspondent contacted DU VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, he said a letter is issued abiding by all rules and regulations. Then, the VC suggested contacting the university's office of the director of accounts to know the letter.
Acting DU accountant Mohammad Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that he will not make any comment over the issue as he was not aware of this letter.
Generally, this type of letter is issued from the registrar's office. However, no comment was made from the university registrar as he was unavailable.