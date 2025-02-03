People suffer immensely as Titumir College students block roads

Jahangir Alam came from Keshabpur in Jashore to Dhaka for his sister’s chemotherapy session at the Cancer Hospital in Mohakhali. He was about to return today, Monday, after the chemotherapy session. But no bus was available when he came out of the hospital with her sister Monday afternoon due to a blockade of the students of Government Titumir College.

They took to the street for the fifth consecutive day on Monday demanding to press home their demand for Titumir College to be declared a university.

They blocked the Mohakhali-Gulshan road at around 12:15 pm. Traffic movements on either side of the road have stopped since then, creating extreme hassle for passengers on public transport as vehicles stuck on the road or who had scheduled appointments or plans to go somewhere.

Jahangir Alam of Keshabpur was one of them. This correspondent spoke to him around 2:30 pm today. He was walking towards the Amtali intersection with luggage. His cancer patient sister was with him.