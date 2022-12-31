No outdoor celebrations on 31st night: DMP commissioner

No open air events, fireworks and crackers will be allowed on the eve of New Year, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruque on Saturday, reports UNB.

“No one will be allowed to hold outdoor programmes, use of crackers, fireworks or sky lanterns (fanush) will also remain prohibited on 31st night,” he said.

The DMP boss came up with the information at a press briefing held at the DMP media centre in the city.