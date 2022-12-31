No outdoor celebrations on 31st night: DMP commissioner

Adequate number of police members, including police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed to ensure security on the 31st night and check-posts will be set up in different parts of the city and people will have to undergo police checking so that no militants can carry out sabotage activities centering the night, he said.
The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of DMP, dog squad and bomb disposal units will kept ready to tackle any situation, said Faruque.
Arrangement of DJ parties won’t be allowed and bars will remain closed from Saturday till 6.00pm on Sunday, he said.
No one will be allowed to carry firearms at hotels till 10.00am on Sunday, he added.
Besides, the entry of outsiders will remain restricted from 8.00pm in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas on Thursday. However, the Amtoli crossing and Kakoli crossing will be opened for allowing entry of residents of those areas, said the DMP commissioner.
Meanwhile, no outsiders will be allowed in Dhaka University area after 6.00pm and no vehicles will be allowed there during this period. People can enter the university area through Nilkjhet and Shahbagh areas after showing their identity cards.
Firefighting units and ambulances will be kept ready in different important points of the city and no vehicles will be allowed in Hatirjheel area after sun set.
When asked about any possible militant threat, the DMP commissioner said there is no specific threat centering the 31st night.