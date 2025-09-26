BRTA seizes 7 buses emitting black smoke in capital

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority’s (BRTA) mobile court has seized seven buses for emitting black smoke.

The buses were confiscated during drives carried out across different areas of the capital, Dhaka, on Thursday.

Among the seized buses are those belonging to Welcome Paribahan, TransSilva Paribahan, VIP Paribahan, Projapoti Paribahan, Elevated Expressway Paribahan, Gabtoli Express, and Rajdhani Paribahan.

According to the BRTA, the confiscated buses have been sent to a dumping station.