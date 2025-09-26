BRTA seizes 7 buses emitting black smoke in capital
The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority’s (BRTA) mobile court has seized seven buses for emitting black smoke.
The buses were confiscated during drives carried out across different areas of the capital, Dhaka, on Thursday.
Among the seized buses are those belonging to Welcome Paribahan, TransSilva Paribahan, VIP Paribahan, Projapoti Paribahan, Elevated Expressway Paribahan, Gabtoli Express, and Rajdhani Paribahan.
According to the BRTA, the confiscated buses have been sent to a dumping station.
BRTA launched an operation on 21 July to remove old, unfit, and polluting vehicles from the roads, with support from the police and the Department of Environment. However, when transport owners and workers took to the streets in protest, the drive lost some momentum. Still, BRTA officials say that while the operation may not be sweeping, any very old vehicles or those emitting black smoke are being seized.
According to BRTA data, as of last June there were 80,309 old, dilapidated vehicles across the country. Among them were 41,140 trucks, covered vans, and tankers over 25 years old, and 39,169 expired buses and minibuses.
During the Awami League government, on 17 May 2023, the economic lifespan of buses and minibuses was set at 20 years, while that of trucks, covered vans, and other freight vehicles was set at 25 years. However, despite the decision, the then government backed down in the face of resistance from transport owners and workers, suspending the plan to remove old vehicles from the roads.
After the interim government took office, on 6 June it reinstated the earlier circular on vehicle age limits and decided to proceed with removing such vehicles from the roads.