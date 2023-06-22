21m people live in Dhaka city

The total population of Dhaka city has stood at 21 million -- who all take services from WASA, said the local government minister Tajul Islam in the parliament.
The minister said this while responding to a question of parliamentarian Hazi Md Salim in a parliament session on Thursday with speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury in the chair.
However, the minister said the number of customers of WASA with meters is 387,000.
The local government minister said Dhaka WASA supplies the water amounting to 2.10 billion to 2.6 billion litres per day in the city. The daily water producing capacity of the WASA is 2.75-2.80 billion litres.