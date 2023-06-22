21m people live in Dhaka city

The total population of Dhaka city has stood at 21 million -- who all take services from WASA, said the local government minister Tajul Islam in the parliament.

The minister said this while responding to a question of parliamentarian Hazi Md Salim in a parliament session on Thursday with speaker Shirin Sharmin Choudhury in the chair.

However, the minister said the number of customers of WASA with meters is 387,000.