Another bus on fire in Sutrapur

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A coach of Malancha Paribahan caught fire in Sutrapur, Dhaka Tuesday, at around 6:00 pm todayCollected

A coach of Malancha Paribahan caught fire in Sutrapur, Dhaka. The incident occurred today, Tuesday, at around 6:00 pm. A fire service unit brought the blaze under control, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Rafi Al Faruq, an officer at the fire service control room, provided these details to Prothom Alo.

Before this, in the early hours of Tuesday, the fire service reported two buses caught fire in Jatrabari and one in Uttara. Additionally, an abandoned private car was set ablaze in the Bashundhara residential area. Between morning and night yesterday, three more buses were reported on fire.

