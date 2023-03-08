Probe body formed over Siddique Bazar blast

Fire service has formed an investigation committee to investigate the building blast incident in the capital's Siddique Bazar in Gulistan.

The committee was formed on Wednesday, a day after the incident and it will submit a report within five days.

The fire service in a notice on Wednesday said a four-member committee led by director (operation and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam has been formed. Names of the other three investigators would be disclosed later.

According to the notice, the investigation committee has been given five working days to carry out the investigation.