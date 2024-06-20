Couple slain in Jatrabari: Wife's body found in room, husband's in car park
Police has recovered the bodies of a couple in Jatrabari area of the capital. The bodies were recovered from a house in Arabari Bottala of West Momenbag area in Konapara of Jatrabari early on Thursday.
The two bodies that have been recovered are of Shafiqur Rahman (60), who is a former driver of Janata Bank and his wife Farida Yasmin (50).
Police says that the slain couple Shafiqur and Farida had built a new four-storey house at Arabari Bottala of West Momenbag. They used to live on the first floor while one side of the ground floor along with the second and third floor was rented out.
The only son of the couple Emon, who is a sub-inspector for the special branch (SB) of police and his wife also live in the same house with his parents. Emon went to his grandfather’s house in Feni and his wife went to her parents’ house on Wednesday.
Police also stated that the police members from Jatrabari police station rushed to the spot after receiving a phone call on the national emergency service number-999, on Thursday morning. Arriving at the scene, they found Shafiqur’s body at the parking on the house of the ground floor. There were injury made by a sharp object on his throat and head.
Then Farida’s body was found inside mosquito net in their bedroom on the first floor. She too had injury marks made by sharp object on the head and other parts of the body.
Deputy commissioner of police in Wari division Iqbal Hossain said, “Primarily it couldn’t be discerned yet if it’s an incident burglary or a planned murder. However, all the wardrobes inside the house were found wide open.”
Officer-in-charge (OC) at Jatrabari police station, Abul Hasan said that it is being anticipated that the incident occurred in the early morning. It is being assumed that the murderers might have killed Shafiqur first in an ambush while he was returning home from morning prayers.
The main gate of the building and the doors of their flat were both ajar. The keys of the main gate have been found on Shafiqur.
The building could be breached by climbing onto another building adjacent to the building’s back wall. Tenants of the building claimed that they didn’t have a clue about this.
A neighbour to the couple, Parvez said that Shafiqur goes to the mosque for prayer every morning. The killers might have ambushed him on his way back. Then they also killed his wife and fled away. Locals called on 999 when they saw the body on the ground floor. Later police arrived on the scene.
Deputy commissioner of police in Wari division Iqbal Hossain said that legal action will be taken depending on investigation after speaking with the slain couple’ son when he arrives. A crime identification team from the criminal investigation department (CID) of police is working to gather evidences from.