Couple slain in Jatrabari: Wife's body found in room, husband's in car park

Police has recovered the bodies of a couple in Jatrabari area of the capital. The bodies were recovered from a house in Arabari Bottala of West Momenbag area in Konapara of Jatrabari early on Thursday.

The two bodies that have been recovered are of Shafiqur Rahman (60), who is a former driver of Janata Bank and his wife Farida Yasmin (50).

Police says that the slain couple Shafiqur and Farida had built a new four-storey house at Arabari Bottala of West Momenbag. They used to live on the first floor while one side of the ground floor along with the second and third floor was rented out.