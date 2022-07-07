Load shedding may linger till September

The prevailing load shedding resulting from the gas crisis is likely to continue until September. The government may cut office hours, curb use of air-conditioners, and prevent unnecessary lighting across the country in an effort to combat the power crisis.

At the same time, the offices may enforce work from home policy again like the pandemic-time, said energy advisor to the prime minister Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury.

He was speaking at a press conference at the prime minister’s office (PMO) on Thursday afternoon, after a meeting on the prevailing power and gas crisis.

The PM’s advisor said it will take two and a half months to normalize the power supply. The situation may return to normalcy by September when several coal-fired power plants are scheduled to go into operation.

He, however, spoke against the proposal of prior notice for load shedding as per area-based routine and said it is quite difficult to execute.

Apart from him, energy and mineral resources division secretary Mahbub Hossain and power division secretary Habibur Rahman were present at the press briefing. The meeting was attended by representatives from Petrobangla, Bapex, Bangladesh rural electrification board, cabinet, and other agencies concerned.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury disclosed the outcome of the meeting and said the recommendations will be placed before the prime minister for consideration.

The recommendations include: fixing government office hours from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, completing wedding events by 7:00 pm, keeping AC temperature at 25 degree or above, imposing ban on lighting, closing malls by 8:00 pm, and curbing use of power at religious places.

The issue of work from home is also under active consideration, he said, adding that the demand for power would be curtailed by 500 megawatt (MW) once these recommendations are executed.

Asked how the energy crisis would subside by September, he said some 1,200 MW electricity will be supplied to the national grid from the coal-fired power plants in September while 1,320 MW from Rampal and 700 MW from Payra power plants. It will decrease the load shedding.

Is the widespread dependency on imports the main reason behind the prevailing crisis? He, replying to this question, said those who deliver such remarks are not right. Gas production from local sources is being increased and new initiatives are being taken to boost the production further.

However, he said Bangladesh is now in a better condition compared to many developed countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

About implementation of routine-based load shedding, he said the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) has developed a mobile app for instructing the officials on load shedding. But disseminating the information among the public would be a difficult job.

Meanwhile, the government is all set to go tougher against the illegal gas connections and clients with due gas bills, he added.