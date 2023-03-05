City

Dhaka College students now clash with police

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Dhaka College students have now locked in clashes with police after they clashed with students of Ideal College in the capital’s Science Laboratory area. The students of the college hurled brick chips at the police, the latter retaliated with tear gas shells.

The clashes continued for 15 minutes.

It was learnt that a fracas ensued as students of Ideal College vandalised a bus of Dhaka College on Thursday. This prompted the Dhaka College students to pull down the name plate of Ideal College the same day. These incidents triggered a fresh clash between the students of the two colleges at around 12 in the noon. The students of City College also joined in the clash taking side of Dhaka College.

Police later pushed Ideal College students inside their college premises but Dhaka College students started to hurl bricks at the police.

Dhaka College students left the main road after police fired tear gas and took position in the lane adjoining the campus.

New Market police station’s officer in charge Shafiul Gani said, “The students of the colleges clashed over a petty incident. We are trying to quell the situation.”

