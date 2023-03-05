Dhaka College students now clash with police

It was learnt that a fracas ensued as students of Ideal College vandalised a bus of Dhaka College on Thursday. This prompted the Dhaka College students to pull down the name plate of Ideal College the same day. These incidents triggered a fresh clash between the students of the two colleges at around 12 in the noon. The students of City College also joined in the clash taking side of Dhaka College.
Police later pushed Ideal College students inside their college premises but Dhaka College students started to hurl bricks at the police.
Dhaka College students left the main road after police fired tear gas and took position in the lane adjoining the campus.
New Market police station’s officer in charge Shafiul Gani said, “The students of the colleges clashed over a petty incident. We are trying to quell the situation.”