Students of three colleges clash in Science Lab area

Students of Dhaka College and City College have clashed with students of Ideal College in the capital’s Science Laboratory area. The clash broke out around 1:00pm on Sunday and continued for nearly one hour.

Witnesses said the clashes broke out after chases and counter-chases between the students. Vehicular movement was suspended on the adjacent roads during the incident.

Shahen Shah, assistant commissioner of New Market Zone police, said a feud developed among the students. The policemen have been stationed there to ward off further clashes.

He, however, was not aware of the reason behind the fight.