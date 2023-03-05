City

Students of three colleges clash in Science Lab area

Students of Dhaka College and City College have clashed with students of Ideal College in the capital’s Science Laboratory area. The clash broke out around 1:00pm on Sunday and continued for nearly one hour.

Witnesses said the clashes broke out after chases and counter-chases between the students. Vehicular movement was suspended on the adjacent roads during the incident.

Shahen Shah, assistant commissioner of New Market Zone police, said a feud developed among the students. The policemen have been stationed there to ward off further clashes.

He, however, was not aware of the reason behind the fight.

It was learnt that a fracas had transpired between students of Dhaka College and Ideal College on Thursday. The Ideal College students vandalized a bus of Dhaka College, which prompted the Dhaka College students to pull down the name plate of Ideal College.

Taking a cue from the incident, the aggrieved students of Ideal College beat up some students of Dhaka College on Sunday, which triggered a fresh clash. Meanwhile, students of City College joined the Dhaka College students and took a chance to vent their previous anger towards the Ideal College students.

Rajib Roy, a teacher of Dhaka College, said there was tension from previous incidents. Some Dhaka College teachers came down to the street to pacify the clashing students, but their efforts failed.

Around five students sustained injuries in the clashes and are now receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Labaid Hospital, he added.

The police managed to bring the fight under control to some extent around 1:45 pm, after pushing the Ideal College students to the college premises. The road was also opened to traffic then.

A limited number of vehicles were seen plying the streets while the shops were shuttered.

