Lyricist and astrologer Kausar Ahmed Choudhury has passed away.

He breathed his at a city clinic at 9:40pm Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

The son of the deceased, Ahmed Shafi Chaudhury, confirmed this.

Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury has been a known figure in Bangladesh for decades for his regular horoscope readings on Ajker Rashi, Prothom Alo.