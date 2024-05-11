Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono passes away
Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono, an adviser to the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) central committee, died at a hospital in Dhaka early Saturday.
CPB central committee member Joly Talukder confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Joly Talukder said the veteran leftist leader had been receiving treatment at his residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi, but he became severely ill he was taken to the Health and Hope Hospital where he passed away. Haider Akbar Khan Rono had been suffering from severe breathing problems, she added.
Joly Talukder said the venue and time of Haider Akbar Khan Rono’s funeral programme will be announced later.
A Marxist theorist, Haider Akbar Khan Rono was the general secretary of the East Pakistan Students Union. He was one of the leading organisers and leaders of the Liberation War in 1971. He also authored several books.
Haider Akbar Khan Rono left the Workers Party of Bangladesh over ideological differences and joined CPB. He became a presidium member of CPB in 2012 before elevating to advisor.
Haider Akbar Khan Rono was born on 31 August 1942 in Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, British India (now Kolkata). His ancestral home is in Borashula village in Narail.