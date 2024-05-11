Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono passes away

Joly Talukder said the veteran leftist leader had been receiving treatment at his residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi, but he became severely ill he was taken to the Health and Hope Hospital where he passed away. Haider Akbar Khan Rono had been suffering from severe breathing problems, she added.

Joly Talukder said the venue and time of Haider Akbar Khan Rono’s funeral programme will be announced later.