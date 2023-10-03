Dengue: 11 of 15 areas with most cases are in Dhaka North City

When dengue initially broke out in a severe bout this year, Jatrabari was the most affected area within both cities of Dhaka. This area located in Dhaka south city was a dengue hotspot even at the beginning of August.

Not only Jatrabari, six of the ten areas with most number of infections throughout Dhaka were indeed from the south city.

But the situation has changed now. A report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that in the last week of August, as many as 11 of the 15 most affected areas in Dhaka are from the north city. And, ten of those areas are seeing an increase in dengue infection.

The monsoon mosquito survey conducted by the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) in the last week of August showed that the number of Aedes mosquito larvae found in north city surpasses that of the south by a large margin.