Magistrate finds no marks on Mushtaq’s body in first inquest

The executive magistrate did not find any hit marks on the body of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, who died in custody in Gazipur on Thursday night, in the first inquest.

The body of Mushtaq has been handed over to the family on Friday noon after performing autopsy. Later relatives left Gazipur with the body for Dhaka.

Hospital authorities said executive magistrate of Gazipur district, Md Asaduzzaman Chowdhury prepared the first inquest report around 11:00 am on Friday. Then physician Md Safi Mohaimein of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital’s forensic department carried out the autopsy. Police handed over the body to the relatives around 12:30 pm after the autopsy. Mushtaq’s cousin Nafisur Rahman and other relatives received the body.