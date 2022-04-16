City

Mayor Atiqul inaugurates seven parks in the city

Prothom Alo English Desk
DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated seven parks and playgrounds in areas under the DNCC of the capital on 16 April, 2022
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated seven parks and playgrounds in areas under the DNCC of the capital on Saturday, reports UNB.

While addressing the inauguration programme, the mayor said, “These parks and playgrounds are New Year’s gift for the city dwellers and you need to take care of them now as they are your assets.”

The seven parks and playgrounds are - Shyamoli Park, Iqbal Road Park, Humayun Road Park, Banani Block-C Park, Baridhara Park, Banani Block-F Park and Rayer Bazar Baishakhi Playground.

DNCC mayor warned the real estate developers not to grab people’s rivers, canals by filling them with sand.

He vowed actions against them if the playgrounds, parks, cemeteries shown before approving the designs are not returned to people.

“According to the metropolitan survey, 60 feet canals cannot be occupied by showing it as 6 feet canal,” said mayor Atiqul.

He directed the DNCC officials to form a management committee for the maintenance of the parks and playgrounds within the next seven days.

The DNCC mayor said the parks have been designed considering facilities for people of all ages including those with special needs.” We have prepared the designs based on local’s needs after talking with them,” he added.

The playgrounds are suitable for playing both football and cricket, he said.

Atiqul further said, “Arrangements have been made so that these playgrounds never get waterlogged. Those were designed so that they could serve multifaceted purposes.”

