Mayor Atiqul inaugurates seven parks in the city

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated seven parks and playgrounds in areas under the DNCC of the capital on Saturday, reports UNB.

While addressing the inauguration programme, the mayor said, “These parks and playgrounds are New Year’s gift for the city dwellers and you need to take care of them now as they are your assets.”

The seven parks and playgrounds are - Shyamoli Park, Iqbal Road Park, Humayun Road Park, Banani Block-C Park, Baridhara Park, Banani Block-F Park and Rayer Bazar Baishakhi Playground.