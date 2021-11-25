Mayor Taposh wants death penalty for culprits

Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said he agrees to the demands of the Notre Dame College students protesting the death of Naim Hasan and he wants capital punishment for the culprits.

"I, too, have two children. Deceased Naim Hasan is like my child. I agree to all demands of the students. I, too, demand death penalty for the culprits,” Fazle Noor Taposh said on Thursday.