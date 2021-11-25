Mayor Taposh wants death penalty for culprits

The mayor made the remarks while addressing the protesting students outside his office at Nagar Bhaban in the afternoon.
Students of Notre Dame College took position in front of Nagar Bhaban since Thursday noon as part of their protest over the death of Naim Hasan.
Protesting students entered the Nagar Bhaban premises at 3:10pm. As they sought the mayor’s appointment, several teachers of Notre Dame College including Vincent Titas Rozario assured the students that the mayor would talk to them. Later, Fazle Noor Taposh came out of his office around 4:30 pm and talked to them.
The mayor agreed to the demands of the students protesting the killing of Naim Hasan. Investigation has been launched into discrepancies carried out by those who are involved with the management of city corporation’s waste collection vehicles and action has been taken against them as well, he said.
He assured the students of constructing “Shaheed Naim” overbridge on the spot, where Naim was killed, in a year.
At that time, students said they have to take to the streets for half fare and that is unwanted. In reply, the mayor said he would write to the authorities concerned about the matter.
The students left the Nagar Bhaban following the mayor’s assurance.
On Wednesday, a refuse collection vehicle (RCV) of Dhaka South City Corporation ran over Naim Hasan, 17, a student of Notre Dame College, while crossing the road in front of the capital’s Gulistan Hall Market on his way to the college around 11:45am.
The death of Naim Hasan sparked protest in parts of Dhaka with students of various schools and colleges demonstrating in the capital’s Motijheel, Shantinagar and Farmgate areas.