Clash erupts between Dhaka College and Ideal College students

The tension escalated when a student from Dhaka College was reportedly beaten by students of Ideal College. This triggered a strong reaction from Dhaka College students, who took to the streets armed with sticks, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

Assistant commissioner of police (New Market zone), Tariq Latif, confirmed the incident, saying, “Students of Ideal College allegedly assaulted Pavel. In retaliation, Dhaka College students came out with sticks and attacked them.”

Police and army personnel have been deployed in the area in an effort to restore calm and prevent further violence. Authorities are working to de-escalate the situation.