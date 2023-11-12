Bus set on fire at Mirpur

Miscreants have set fire to a bus in broad daylight at Mirpur-10 intersection in Dhaka, on the first day of BNP’s 48-hour blockade.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the Prajapati Paribahan coach was set afire around 1:15 pm on Sunday. Later, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
The BNP announced the nationwide blockade until 6:00 am on Tuesday, to press home their demand for resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and introduction of a neutral election-time government.
A total of nine vehicles – eight buses and a pickup van – were torched in the country in only 10 hours until 6:00 am on Sunday, according to the Fire Service.
Of them, seven vehicles were burnt in Dhaka, while one in Gazipur and Barishal each.