Muktijuddho Mancha demands ban of Gono Odhikar Parishad

Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha has demanded ban of the newly formed political party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, terming it as 'communal and terrorist organisation'.

The leaders and activists of Muktijuddho Mancha came up with this demand on Tuesday noon at Shabagh intersection hours after the formation of the party with Reza Kibria as convener and ex-DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque member secretary.