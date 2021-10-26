City

Muktijuddho Mancha demands ban of Gono Odhikar Parishad

Correspondent
Dhaka University
default-image

Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha has demanded ban of the newly formed political party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, terming it as 'communal and terrorist organisation'.

The leaders and activists of Muktijuddho Mancha came up with this demand on Tuesday noon at Shabagh intersection hours after the formation of the party with Reza Kibria as convener and ex-DUCSU vice president Nurul Haque member secretary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They blocked the intersection from around 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm to realise their demand. From the demonstration, they also demanded to arrest the Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque on charges of patronising communal violence across the country.

Advertisement

General secretary of the Muktijuddho Mancha Aminul Islam said “police have arrested 10 leaders and activists of Chhatra and Jubo Parishad on charge of attacking the puja mandap of JM Sen hall in Chattogram. Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque have directly patronised the communal attack. Along with banning the organisation, we are demanding their arrest and exemplary punishment for carrying out communal violence.”

Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement