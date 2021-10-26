Muktijuddho Mancha demands ban of Gono Odhikar Parishad

They blocked the intersection from around 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm to realise their demand. From the demonstration, they also demanded to arrest the Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque on charges of patronising communal violence across the country.
General secretary of the Muktijuddho Mancha Aminul Islam said “police have arrested 10 leaders and activists of Chhatra and Jubo Parishad on charge of attacking the puja mandap of JM Sen hall in Chattogram. Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque have directly patronised the communal attack. Along with banning the organisation, we are demanding their arrest and exemplary punishment for carrying out communal violence.”