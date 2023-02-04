Actions to be taken for spreading confusion over textbooks: Info minister

He said there were some errors in textbooks 10-11 years ago and those errors were corrected at that period.

But, now some are talking about errors which are not of current textbooks rather these are of previous textbooks, he mentioned.

However, two probe-committees have been formed to identify mistakes in textbooks and if required, the committees will hold talks with alems and olamas, he said.

The Education Ministry has already informed that if mistakes are identified, those will be corrected, he mentioned.

Pointing to BNP, Hasan said actually BNP has no issue now and that is why they are now talking about textbooks.

BNP leaders are giving opinions without going through the textbooks and they cannot mention specifically where the mistakes are and in which pages.