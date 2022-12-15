Metro rail: A gateway to relief for the city dwellers

The first metro rail service of the country is set to be launched by the end of this month and the service will be available on the Uttara-Agargaon route initially.

The prime minister will set a date for its inauguration very soon. The service will be launched in her presence.

A woman will run the first trip of the first ever metro rail service of the country.

A summary of the proposal for the inauguration of the metro rail service by the end of December has been sent to the prime minister.

According to government sources, the prime minister usually inaugurates development projects on Saturdays. The coming two Saturdays of the month fall on 24 and 31 December respectively.

However, the ruling Awami League’s national council will be held on 24 December. Therefore, the metro rail service may be launched on any day between 27 to 31 December.