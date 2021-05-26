No gas supply to several capital areas Thursday

There will be no gas supply in several areas of Dhaka city for up to six hours on Thursday, as the gas distribution company is taking up pipeline relocation work, reports UNB.

In a statement, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company said gas supply will remain suspended from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Thursday (27 May) at Tejkunipara, Tejgaon Girls' School, Kawran Bazar, Khirstan Para, Sonargaon Hotel and Kathalbagan.

Other areas to be affected by the supply disruption are Dilu Road, Paribagh, eastern side of Sonargaon Road and western side of Kataban.