No war, want peace: Ukraine citizens in Dhaka

"She is struggling to have food as she is not able to go to the supermarket to purchase essentials.," Lapikova added.
Lapikova came up with this tale at a human chain at the National Press Club. Ukraine citizens and relatives of Bangladeshis in Ukraine organised this around 11:00am on Wednesday.
Aksana Lapikiva said, "People with sound mind and body cannot accept the turbulence going on in Ukraine. We are Ukrainians. We want peace, no war. We want the security of our relatives."
Bangladesh expat in Ukraine and Bangladesh community Asha Kyiv City president Islam Gausul said, "War is not expected for any country. A solution in another way is possible without war. Many of my family, including my daughter, are living in fear round the clock. Many, including children, are being killed. We are incurring huge loss."
Islam Gausul has been living in Ukraine for 30 years. He has been running business there.
On 19 December, he came to Bangladesh. He was scheduled to return to Ukraine on 10 March. He is now unable to return to Ukraine due to war.