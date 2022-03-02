City

No war, want peace: Ukraine citizens in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Ukraine citizens and relatives of Bangladeshis in Ukraine organised a human chain at the National Press Club at around 11:00am on Wednesday.
Ashraful Alam

Ukraine citizen Aksana Lapikova has demanded the security of their relatives back in Ukraine as the country is being invaded by Russia.

"Everything can be solved without war in the 21st century. We want peace, not war," said Lapikova who has been living in Dhaka for 20 years because of her marriage.

However, her mother, younger sister and sister's children live in Ukraine.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Lapikova said, "I talk to my mother and sister over phone. They are in serious trouble. As my mother is 72-year-old, she is afraid of going out."

"She is struggling to have food as she is not able to go to the supermarket to purchase essentials.," Lapikova added.

Aksana Lapikova came up with this tale at a human chain at the National Press Club.

Aksana Lapikiva said, "People with sound mind and body cannot accept the turbulence going on in Ukraine. We are Ukrainians. We want peace, no war. We want the security of our relatives."

Bangladesh expat in Ukraine and Bangladesh community Asha Kyiv City president Islam Gausul said, "War is not expected for any country. A solution in another way is possible without war. Many of my family, including my daughter, are living in fear round the clock. Many, including children, are being killed. We are incurring huge loss."

Islam Gausul has been living in Ukraine for 30 years. He has been running business there.

On 19 December, he came to Bangladesh. He was scheduled to return to Ukraine on 10 March. He is now unable to return to Ukraine due to war.

