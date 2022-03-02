No war, want peace: Ukraine citizens in Dhaka

Ukraine citizen Aksana Lapikova has demanded the security of their relatives back in Ukraine as the country is being invaded by Russia.

"Everything can be solved without war in the 21st century. We want peace, not war," said Lapikova who has been living in Dhaka for 20 years because of her marriage.

However, her mother, younger sister and sister's children live in Ukraine.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Lapikova said, "I talk to my mother and sister over phone. They are in serious trouble. As my mother is 72-year-old, she is afraid of going out."