Pedestrian dies being hit by construction site rod in Mohammadpur
A pedestrian has died as rods hit him after slipping off a construction site in the Satmasjid area of Mohammadpur in Dhaka.
The incident took place around 8:00pm on Saturday. The deceased is SM Hasan, a private sector employee from Chattogram.
Delwar Hossain, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur police station, said SM Hasan was passing by the construction site when piling works were underway there. A rod cage slipped off the under-construction structure and fell on him, leaving him injured critically.
He was rescued immediately and rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), but physicians pronounced him dead, he added.
Inspector Bacchu Miya of the DMCH police outpost also confirmed the death and said the body was at the morgue for autopsy.